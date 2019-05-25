EN
    13:22, 25 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestlers to fight for 2019 Khalyk barysy title in Almaty

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The second republican beldesu tournament will take place in Almaty on May 26. Over 1,000 athletes will fight for the title of the 2019 Khalyk Barysy, Kazinform reports.

    The prize pot of the tournament amounts to 20 million tenge.

    Participants aged 18-50 and weighting over 70 kg are welcome to join the competition.

    Beldesu is the national type of wrestling. The event will be held as part of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

