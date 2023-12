Kazakh wrestlers win 4 medals at Mongolia Open 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh team clinched 4 medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze - at the Mongolia Open 2019' International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

At the final stage of the event, Aidar Baldanbayev defeated Zhiger Zakirov (up to 79kg) and won a gold medal. Zakirov was awarded a silver medal.



Another Kazakhstani wrestler Vladimir Kudrin grabbed silver after losing to Alexander Bogomoyev from Russia.



As for ladies, Elmira Zakirova competing in up to 76kg weight category won bronze.