Kazakh wrestlers win two gold and four bronze medals at Freestyle Wrestling Championship in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Freestyle Wrestling Championship has ended in New Delhi, Kazinform reported with the reference to Olympic.kz.

Representatives of Kazakhstan freestyle wrestling team Daniyar Kaisanov and Yusup Batyrmurzayev have won gold medals.

Daniyar Kaisanov participated in the championship in a weight category up to 74 kilograms. In the final he defeated a rival from India, 3: 1.

Yusup Batyrmurzayev, in turn, became the best in the category of up to 125 kilograms. He defeated Khuderbulga Dorzhhanda from Mongolia - 10: 0.

Bronze medals went to representatives of the Kazakh team Daulet Niyazbekov (up to 65 kilograms), Meyirzhan Ashirov (up to 70 kilograms), Iliskhan Chilaev (up to 92 kilograms) and Alisher Yergali (up to 97 kilograms). In the team event, our freestyle wrestlers became third. First place went to Iran. Indian athletes gained the second place.