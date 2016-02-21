Kazakh wrestlers won four medals at Asian Wrestling Championships 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth day of the 2016 Asian Wrestling Championships finished in Bangkok, during which Kazakhstani sportsmen grabbed four medals.

In a final fight, Kazakhstani Aiym Abdildina was defeated by Kyrgyz Aissulu Tynybekova and was positioned the second in women’s 58 kg weight category.



Nurlan Bekzhanov was also awarded a silver medal. In his final fight in 65 kg weight category, he lost to Meysam Nasiri from Iran.



Bakdaulet Almentayev got a bronze medal after his win over a Japanese wrestler in 97 kg weight category.



Zhiger Zakirov (74 kg) won a silver medal too. However, he had to withdraw from the competition for a trauma.

Currently, there are 14 medals in Kazakhstani team’s collection

Female team of Kazakhstan ranks the third in a total score of the Championship.

China is the first and Japanese team is the second.

On the final day of the competition, Kazakhstan will be represented by Daulet Niyazbekov (61 kg), Azat Sakayev (70 kg), Aslan Kakhidze (86 kg) and Daulet Shabanbay (125 kg).