    13:12, 22 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestling champ donates blood plasma to help fight COVID-19

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus survivors Azat Sarpekov, director of the Electronic Technologies College, and Aibek Nugymarov, director of the Transport College, three-time Kazakh wrestling champion, and two-time winner of the Alem Barysy competition, have donated their blood plasma to help other COVID-19 patients recover, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Both Azat Sarpekov and Aibek Nurymarov have beat the COVID-19 virus.

    Semey city's Blood Center sets up a list of potential recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma rich with virus-fighting antibodies. Blood recipients are said to develop passive immunity to fight the virus.

    According to the city's information center, not every COVID-19 survivor can donate their blood. Blood plasma which is said to speed up treatment and recovery is collected given the donor has an enough amount of antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.


