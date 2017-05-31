Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova crashes out of Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2017 Roland Garros in France on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

5th-seed of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris Elina Svitolina routed Shvedova in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.



Svitolina and Shvedova played only once before on grass at the 2016 Wimbledon in London. The Kazakhstani defeated the Ukrainian tennis player in a three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.



Shvedova reached two quarterfinals at the French Open in 2010 and 2012 as a single player and was the finalist in the 2015 women's doubles event.