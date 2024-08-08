Kazakh Yeldos Smetov skyrockets in IJF World Rankings

Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov soared in the IJF World Rankings List after winning gold at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

In the men’s 60 kg IJF World Rankings List Smetov climbed 17 points to stand fifth. Yang Yung Wei tops the World Rankings followed by France’s Luka Mkheidze and Georgia’s Giorgi Sardalashvili. Spanish Francisco Garrigos is placed fourth.

Notably, Yeldos Smetov defeated three judokas from the Top 5 at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 eliminating Yang Yung Wei in the quarterfinals, Francisco Garrigos in the semifinals, and Luka Mkheidze in the finals.

As reported earlier, 31-year-old Yeldos Smetov has won Kazakhstan's first Olympic judo gold medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Games.