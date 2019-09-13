EN
    Kazakh Yeleussinov, opponent weigh in ahead of Madison Square Garden fight

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) has weighed in before his upcoming fight with Reshard Hicks of the USA (12-0-1, 6 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov weighed 147.4 pounds (66.8 kg), Hicks got 147 pounds on the scale (66.6 kg).
    The boxers will fight this upcoming Saturday at New-York’s Madison Square Garden.
    Recall that in May the current year Yeleussinov defeated Chilean fighter Luis Norambuena (3-1-1, 0 KOs) in the 8-round fight at the MGM National Harbor by the judges' decision.


