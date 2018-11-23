EN
    Kazakh Yeleussinov, opponent weigh in ahead of Monte Carlo fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (4-0, 2 KOs) has weighed in before his upcoming fight with Nicaraguan Marcos Mojica (16-2-2, 12 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov weighed 147.7 pounds (67 kg), Mojica got 146 pounds on the scale (66.22 kg).

    The boxers will fight this upcoming Saturday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

    Recall that in his last pro fight Yeleussinov stopped American boxer Matt Doherty (8-5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round at the TD Garden in Boston in October.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
