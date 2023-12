Kazakh Yergali grabs bronze at Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yegali won the bronze medal at the now-running Václav Tsiolkovsky Memorial Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in Warsaw, Poland, Olympic.kz reads.

On Day 1 Y egali defeated Macedonian Magomedgadji Nurov in the 97 kg final bout. Another Kazakh wrestler Sarik Bakhytkhanov took the 7th place in the same weight category. Talgat Syrbaz finished 5th in the 70 kg event.

Day 2 started today, June 9.