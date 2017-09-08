Kazakh Yerzhan Shynkeyev claims bronze of Alem Barysy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani wrestler Yerzhan Shynkeyev has won the bronze of Kazakh kuresy World Championship 'Alem Barysy', Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the fight for the third place beat Serik Berdymurat from Mongolia.

Earlier both Shynkeyev and Berydmurat lost in the semifinals to Guram Tushishvili and Aibek Nugymarov, respectively.

In total athletes from 38 countries signed up for the tournament in Kazakh capital. The first ever international Kazakh kuresy tournament was held in 2014 in Pavlodar. Then the winner was Cuban heavyweight Óscar René Braison.