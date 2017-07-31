EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:08, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Yevseyev loses in Kazan Kremlin Cup 1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan lost in the final of the Kazan Kremlin Cup 1 in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from itftennis.com.

    6th-seeded Russian Pavel Kotov routed Yevseyev seeded 5th at the tournament in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.

    As a reminder, Kotov edged out Yevseyev in straight sets at Kazakhstan F2 Futures tournament in Aktobe.

    On his path to the final the Kazakhstani beat out four Russian players Timur Kiyamov, Markos Kalovelonis, Vladimir Polyakov and Maxim Ratniuk.
    The prize fund of the tournament totaled $15,000.

