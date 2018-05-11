Kazakh young judokas grab gold at 2018 Nanka Spring Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8-year-old Alikhan Kanat and 9-year-old Zhan Temirbek of Kazakhstan won gold medals at the 2018 Nanka Spring Tournament held in California, United States.

The boys have arrived in Los Angeles with their parents who won Kazakhstan's Bolashak International Scholarship to study abroad.



Young judoka fighters have swept together above 40 medals in the U.S. for the past two years so far. Both boys speak English well, attend local schools and get trained at the LA Tenri Judo School.

