    15:05, 15 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh young man recognized the world’s best chemistry teacher

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Zhiger Teleukhanov from Aktau was recognized as the world’s best chemistry teacher.

    The international contest bringing together educators from more than 100 nations of the world was held in London, Kazinform reports.

    Zhiger Teleukhanov is the graduate of the Bilim Innovation lyceum. He speaks seven languages.

    Now he trains students for the republican chemistry Olympiad. He is confident that they will win gold medals.



