    12:11, 03 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent

    Kazakhstan wins 4 medals in Tashkent
    Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

    The Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics Olympiad took place in Tashkent bringing together 135 schoolchildren from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    The Kazakh team won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. The team is headed by the winner in the Best Teacher nomination, winner of international and republican Olympiads, Ibragim Ibatulin.

    The 1st Olympiad took place in 2023 with 72 pupils from 5 countries vying for top honors. Kazakhstan took two gold and two silver in 2023.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
