Kazakh young singer takes top prize at festival in Spain

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Arman Show studio theatre of the Katayev Pavlodar regional palace of schoolchildren has taken home the prizes of the Costa Brava Festival held in Lloret de Mar, Spain.



Nadira Bimaganova took the first place signing Lara Fabian's Je Suis Malade. Besides, Assel Orazalina and Aisulu Sardarova won the second place.



The festival brought together artists from Spain, Italy, the UK, France, Canada, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.



It is noteworthy, Tomiris Galym and Aruzhan Zhanaidar of Kazakhstan took the third place.