Kazakh young singers grab grand-prix at Moscow festival

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Students of the Pavlodar music school won the top honors at the XVI international festival - competition of children's and youth arts Stars of the Capital, held in Moscow

Serpyn folk ensemble grabbed the grand-prix for performing Kerbez sulu and Zhima works. The dombra ensemble took the first place for Toi bastar and Toktagan.



The festival was held as part of I Can cultural and educational project. It brought together above 500 children aged 6-18. The international festivals of children and youth achievements are aimed at revealing and encouraging gifted children and young people in vocal, instrument performance, choreography, theatre, circus, fine and applied arts.



The jury consisted of teachers, leading scientists of universities, heads of on-stage performance group and studios, people's and merited artists, famous actors, film directors, singers, and composers.