Kazakh Youth Championship brings together 270 wrestlers

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Taraz played a host to the Youth Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship of Kazakhstan, the regional sport department reports.



It brought together 270 wrestlers aged 18-20 in ten weight categories.



14 teams from the regions, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities vied for the top honors.



The championship was organized by the sport and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan and Zhambyl physical culture and sport department.



According to organizers, its main goal is to select the strongest wrestlers to join the national team of Kazakhstan, to attract youth to go in for sports and promote healthy lifestyle.



