Kazakh youth launches patriotic campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two youth organizations Janghyru zholy and Zhas Ulan have come forward with the initiative to launch a patriotic event-project to add special frames to social media profile pictures. The event is dated to the Year of Youth, Kazinform reports.

Maksim Spotkai, Chairman of the Republican youth movement of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Janghyru zholy, notes that all young Kazakhstanis can show their support to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives.



Spotkai says that President Nazarbayev made an unprecedented step by declaring 2019 the Year of Youth. "That is why we, the youth of Kazakhstan, should show our full support of the course announced at the Forum and launch this campaign," he said.



Head of the Republican Public Association "Unified Children and Youth Organization "Zhas Ulan" Dinara Sadvokassova urged the youth of Kazakhstan and all people of the country to support the President's initiative to declare 2019 as the Year of Youth by joining the campaign and changing their social media profile pictures.



Kazinform International News Agency is also showing its support for the initiative of Kazakhstan's youth organizations to add special frames to social media profile pictures. Just choose and download your preferred frame on Kazinform's satellite website jastar.inform.kz.



Recall that the unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway at the Nur Alem Pavilion in Astana.