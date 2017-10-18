Kazakh youth to present Spiritual revival projects at WFYS2017 in Sochi

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani delegates are taking part in the World Festival of Youth and Students 2017 (WFYS2017) in Sochi, Kazinform reports.

The 9-member delegation from Pavlodar region, including representatives from the youth affairs committees of local universities and public leaders Makhabat Khalikova and Nataliya Ulchenko, will make presentations of the Rukhani zhangyru (Spiritual revival) program in Sochi and participate in all official events within the festival.



In total, Kazakhstan will be represented by 200 delegates.



They have already participated in the WFYS2017 opening ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Short films about young people from various countries who make this world better were screened at the ceremony. Some of them help disabled people, others teach children at schools in Pakistan, or take part in beach clean-ups around the world or search for cure for cancer.



Prior to the opening ceremony, participants of the festival were offered to check out exhibitions and educational and discussion platforms held at the WFYS2017 media center.