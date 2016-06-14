EN
    19:45, 14 June 2016

    Kazakh Yulia Putintseva out of Mallorca Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the first round of the WTA's Mallorca Open in Spain with the prize fund of $250,000.

    Sorana Cirstea from Romania needed 1h 17 min to stun world №36 Putintseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

    The 26-year-old Cirstea who is ranked 60 spots lower in the WTA rankings than the Kazakhstani served 5 aces and made 1 double fault.

    In the second-round match she will face off with Slovak Daniela Hantuchova who edged out another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova.

    Source: Sports.kz

