Kazakh yurt installed in Bratislava's central square in honor of Nauryz Meyramy

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM The Slovak capital city hosted Nauryz Meiramy celebrations, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan with the assistance of city authorities, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

In the historical center of Bratislava, on the Main square of the city, a 12 kanat yurt, a traditional dwelling of Kazakhs, a symbol of peace, harmony, and accord, was installed. For the first time, residents and guests of the Slovak capital were shown the colorful decoration of the yurt, decorated with tekemet, syrmak and alasha carpets, woven patterned ribbons, Kazakh musical instruments and items of arts and crafts. The interior of the yurt was decorated with Kazakh national costumes, painted leather panels, nomadic armor and traditional Kazakh whip kamcha.





Visitors to the ethno-exhibition were able to familiarize themselves with the millennial history of the yurt and the unique craftsmanship of its production, which is included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The first reference to yurts made by the famous ancient Greek historian Herodotus in his Histories (440 BC) was noted on the information stand. It is underlined that the invention of the yurt was one of the greatest discoveries of the nomads, which allowed them to explore the vast expanses of Eurasian steppes.





Opening the exhibition Tolezhan Barlybayev, Kazakh Ambassador emphasized the importance of the yurt, which is a symbol of hearth, continuation of a family and family relics. He noted that the installation of the yurt in Bratislava is of particular importance since the Slovak land has been a place of convergence and mutual enrichment of cultures of the East and the West since ancient times. The diplomat thanked the authorities of the Bratislava City for providing space for the yurt on the Main Square, where coronation ceremonies and national meetings were held in the Middle Ages.





The ceremony included a concert by the Kazakh folklore ensemble from Oral city Arnau, who performed Kazakh kuys and other melodies. The Slovak audience was also fascinated by performances by the young virtuoso dombra player Yessengali Kumarov, known in Slovakia for his participation in the nationwide TV show Československo má talent, and the young dombrist Amina Mamanova.





The cultural event on the Main square of the Slovak capital included an art workshop with the young talents of the Ladon Bratislava School of Arts. The works of the young artists will form the basis of the permanent exhibition Kazakhstan through the eyes of Slovak children. This year the ethnographic exposition Kazakh yurt will be shown in other regions of Slovakia.



