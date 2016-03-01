Kazakh Zarina Diyas advances at BMW Malaysian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The BMW Malaysian Open 2016 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur with the prize fund of $226,750 on February 29, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas reached the second round of the tournament by eliminating Annika Beck in the opening match. The 22-year-old Diyas sent the German packing after two action-packed sets 7-5, 6-3.

It is worth mentioning that world №42 Beck who is ranked 53 spots higher by the WTA already lost to Diyas a year ago at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Next up for Diyas is world №190 Lin Zhu from China who defeated Russian Alexandra Panova in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the first-round match.