ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the third round of the 2017 Wimbledon in London, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas was outplayed by world №135 Croatian Petra Martic in straight sets 6-7, 1-6. The match lasted for 1 h 29 min.



In the previous rounds Diyas defeated Aussie Arina Rodionova and Chinese Xinyun Han.