ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas celebrated her first victory of 2018 at the Shenzhen Open in Shenzhen, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round, Ziyas stunned French Pauline Parmentier in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



On January 3, the Kazakhstani will face the third-seeded Zhang Shuai.