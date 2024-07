Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas propelled to the final qualifying round at the Wimbledon 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Ranking 967th in the WTA Rankings Zarina beat 3:6, 7:5, 7:5 Sachia Vickery ranked 138th in the world.

Next, Zarina Diyas will play vs the winner of the match between Lanlana Tararudee and Zhuoxuan Bai.