NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, U.S.A., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas eliminated American Cori Gauff in straights sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 hour 17 minutes.

Next up for Diyas is Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko who stunned Yafan Wang of China in the opener.