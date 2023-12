NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan will play in the quarterfinal of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Diyas stunned Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

In the quarterfinal she will face Italian Camila Giorgi.