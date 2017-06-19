EN
    09:16, 19 June 2017

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas rises 74 spots up in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has climbed 74 spots up to №133 in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Zarina rose in the rankings after claiming the title at ITF's Aegon Manchester Trophy in the UK.

    Other representatives of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova slid down. Putintseva lost two spots and is placed 44th, whereas Shvedova slid one post down to №48.

    German Angelique Kerber still tops the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Czech Karolina Pliskova is third.

