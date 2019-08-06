Kazakh Zarina Diyas rises in WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The past week has been full of ups and downs for Kazakhstani female players in the WTA ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva crashed out of top 40 of the ranking sliding several spots down from №39 to №42. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost two spots and landed the 63rd line.

Unlike Putintseva and Rybakina, Zarina Diyas climbed five spots and landed the 79th spot of the ranking.

Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the ranking followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Czech Karolina Pliskova.