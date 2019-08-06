EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:16, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas rises in WTA ranking

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The past week has been full of ups and downs for Kazakhstani female players in the WTA ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva crashed out of top 40 of the ranking sliding several spots down from №39 to №42. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost two spots and landed the 63rd line.

    Unlike Putintseva and Rybakina, Zarina Diyas climbed five spots and landed the 79th spot of the ranking.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the ranking followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!