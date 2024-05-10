EN
    08:14, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas secures first win since Jan 2022

    Zarina Diyas
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas secured the first win in the past two years and three months defeating India’s Rutuja Bhosale World No. 388 in the Women's Singles opening-round match at the ITF Japan 13A, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    The match ended with a score of 7:5, 6:3.

    Zarina played her last women’s singles match on May 16, 2022. She lost to Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 3:6, 4:6 at Roland Garros, Qualification WTA.

    Zarina is finally back as she was forced to retire due to injury.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
