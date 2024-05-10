Kazakh Zarina Diyas secures first win since Jan 2022

Kazakh Zarina Diyas secured the first win in the past two years and three months defeating India’s Rutuja Bhosale World No. 388 in the Women's Singles opening-round match at the ITF Japan 13A, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The match ended with a score of 7:5, 6:3.

Zarina played her last women’s singles match on May 16, 2022. She lost to Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 3:6, 4:6 at Roland Garros, Qualification WTA.

Zarina is finally back as she was forced to retire due to injury.