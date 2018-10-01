Kazakh Zarina Diyas slightly improves standings in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan rose in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas moved from 92nd to 91st place, while two other representatives of Kazakhstan slid in the rankings.



Yulia Putintseva lost two spots falling to №47 and Yelena Rybakina lost seven spots plummeting to №189.



The top 3 of the rankings remained unchanged with Romanian Simona Halep at the top and followed by Danish Caroline Wozniacki and German Angelique Kerber ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.