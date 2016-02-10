EN
    11:22, 10 February 2016

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas stunned by Russian tennis player at Taiwan Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №68 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA's official website.

    The 21-year-old Kazakhstani lost to Russian Elizaveta Kulichkova 5-7, 6-0, 4-6 in the second-round match.
    Although Diyas hit 12 aces, it didn't help her win the match against world №95 Kulichkova who beat her at a tournament in Hong Kong two years ago.
    Next Kulichkova will face off with the winner of the second-round match between Su-Wei Hsieh from Chinese Taipei and Mandy Minella from Luxembourg.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $426,750.

