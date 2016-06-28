Kazakh Zarina Diyas suffers defeat at the start of Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas sadly lost at the start of the 2016 Wimbledon in London on Monday.

Diyas who reached the 4th round of the Grand Slam in London twice in her career was eliminated in the opening match by German Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.



In the second round Friedsam will take on Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova who surprised everybody by stunning 2007 semifinalist Ana Ivanovic from Serbia.



Source: WTA