EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:34, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas to face Serena Williams at Miami Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas breezed into the third round of the Miami Open 2016 with the prize fund of $6.5 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match Diyas outplayed Aussie Daria Gavrilova in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.
    Zarina will face off with top-seed Serena Williams in the next round. Williams battled through to the third round after eliminating Christina McHale.
    Recall that in the first round Diyas defeated Belarusian Olga Govortsova.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!