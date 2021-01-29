Kazakh Zarina Diyas to play at Gippsland Trophy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas will represent Kazakhstan at the Gippsland Trophy WTA tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform reports.

Diyas ranked 81 in the world has been drawn against world number 51 and 16th-seed of the tournament German Laura Siegemund.

Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Johanna Kota, and many other renowned tennis players will take part in the event.

The prize fund of the Gippsland Trophy tournament amounts to $565,000. The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts and organized as a lead-up tournament to the 2021 Australian Open.