EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas up in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan climbed two spots up to №41 in the updated WTA rankings released today.

    Other Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova slid to №78 and №88 respectively, Sports.kz reports. American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 12,371 points. Romanian Simona Halep is ranked 2nd. Maria Sharapova of Russia came in third. Dutch Caroline Wozniacki and Czech Petra Kvitova rounded out the top five.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!