ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost in the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Fukuoka, Japan this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

2nd-seed Diyas was edged out by Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.



Rybarikova went on to win the tournament with the prize fund of $60,000.