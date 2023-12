NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost in the final of the ITF Manchester Trophy, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the final Diyas was upset by Magda Linette, 27, from Poland in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 3-6. The match lasted for 2 hours 14 mintues.



On her way to the final the 25-year-old Diyas stunned one Chinese and three American athletes.