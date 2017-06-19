Kazakh Zarina Diyas wins Aegon Manchester Trophy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has won the ITF tournament - Aegon Manchester Trophy in Manchester, the UK with the prize fund of $100,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the final, Diyas stunned 7th-seeded Aleksandra Krunic from Serbia.



The Kazakhstani tennis player took to her Instagram to share emotions after the win.



"Manchester I love you. So happy with my title. Thanks everybody for the support," Diyas posted.