    07:28, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas wins Aegon Manchester Trophy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has won the ITF tournament - Aegon Manchester Trophy in Manchester, the UK with the prize fund of $100,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the final, Diyas stunned 7th-seeded Aleksandra Krunic from Serbia.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player took to her Instagram to share emotions after the win.

    "Manchester I love you. So happy with my title. Thanks everybody for the support," Diyas posted. 

    Manchester i love you❤️ so happy with my title🎉🏆!!! Thanks everybody for the support!❤️ Выиграла турнир в Манчестере🏆. Спасибо всем за поддержку🙏 Alga Kazakhstan!!!

    Публикация от Zarina Diyas (@zarinadiyas) Июн 18 2017 в 8:27 PDT

