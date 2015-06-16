16:35, 16 June 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakh Zarina Diyas won't face Camila Giorgi in Birmingham
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas will not face off with Italian Camila Giorgi in Round 1 of the WTA's Aegon Classic Birmingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 23-year-old Giorgi who clinched the 2015 Topshelf Open title in the Netherlands a couple of days ago withdrew from Birmingham.
Instead the 21-year-old Diyas will play against Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko.