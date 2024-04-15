Kazakh Zharlykassyn wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships title

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Yerzhet Zharlykassyn won the gold medal at the now-running 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Yerzhet defeated Japan’s wrestler 6-6 in the men’s 63 kg final bout.

Besides, Nursultan Turssynov is set to vie today for top honors in the men’s 87 kg weight category, while Ibragim Magomadov will compete for bronze in the 77 kg finals.