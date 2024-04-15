EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Zharlykassyn wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships title

    Kazakh Zharlykassyn wins Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships title
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Yerzhet Zharlykassyn won the gold medal at the now-running 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Yerzhet defeated Japan’s wrestler 6-6 in the men’s 63 kg final bout.

    Besides, Nursultan Turssynov is set to vie today for top honors in the men’s 87 kg weight category, while Ibragim Magomadov will compete for bronze in the 77 kg finals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!