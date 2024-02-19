EN
    10:52, 19 February 2024

    Kazakh Zhienbayeva cruises into J300 Cairo Tennis Tournament finals

    Asylzhan Arystanbekova
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    Kazakh Sonja Zhienbayeva ranking 105th in the ITF Junior Rankings cruised into the women’s singles and doubles finals at the EGY4 Maadi ITF Junior Tournament J300, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service

    In the women’s singles final bout, Sonja lost to Poland’s Monika Stankiewicz ranking 27th in the ITF Juniors 4:6, 6:1, 4:6.

    In the doubles finals, Sonja Zhienbayeva and Asylzhan Arystanbekova were defeated by Russia’s Daria Egorova and Julia Perepekhina of Belarus 3:6, 1:6.

    Sonja and Asylzhan are set to vie for top honors this week at the J500 Tennis Tournament in Egypt.

