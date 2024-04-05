Kazakh Zhukayev eases into ATP Mexico City Challenger quarterfinals

Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev World No. 201 propelled to the quarterfinals at the CDMX Open underway in Mexico City, Mexico, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Beibit beat Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in two sets in the men’s singles Round of 16. The match ended with a score of 6:3, 6:4.

Next, Zhukayev will take on Alexis Galarneau of Canada on April 6.

The ATP Mexico City Challenger also known as the CDMX Open is a professional tennis tournament played on clay courts. This year it takes place between 1 and 7 April 2024.