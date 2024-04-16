Kazakh Zhukayev soars in ATP Doubles Rankings

Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev skyrocketed in the updated ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Beibit climbed 281 positions to rank 991st. It is noteworthy, that last week Beibit Zhukayev paired with Antoine Bellier of Switzerland reached the quarterfinals at the Morelos Open eliminating Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac 7:6, 6:7, 12:10 in the Round of 16.

Last week Beibit rose three spots in ATP Singles Rankings to stand 189th.