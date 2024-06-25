Kazakh Zhukayev wins qualifying first-round match at Wimbledon 2024

Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev beat Jurij Rodionov in the men’s singles qualifying first-round match at Wimbledon 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 55 minutes and ended with a score of 7:6, 7:6.

23-year-old Kazakh tennis player ranks 208th in the ATP Singles Rankings, while Jurij Rodionov stands 154th.

Qualifying for Wimbledon will be held until June 27 at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton.