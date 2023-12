Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev beat Jason Jung in the men’s singles qualifying match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2023, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The clash lasted for 1 hour and 43 minutes to end with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 6:3.

Currently, the Kazakh tennis player ranks 302nd in the ATP rankings, while Jung is placed 232nd.