Kazakhaltyn produced over 800 kg of gold in 2015 - Akmola region (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhaltyn - a gold producing company in Akmola region - enhances production paces. Director General of the enterprise Evgeny Balashov told it Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin, who had arrived in Shortandy district with a working visit.

According to Balashov, modernization has always been in spotlight of the enterprise's leadership. Thus, in 2014 it spent 421 mln 400 thousand tenge for this purpose. In 2015, the amount of financing made 650 mln 200 thousand tenge. In whole, the company spent 1 bln 200 mln tenge for marking and uncovering of deep bottom levels (680-720 meters).

In 2015, the enterprise produced more than 800 kg of gold. Compared to 2014, its output rose by 1 bln 600 mln tenge. As the Director General told, the average salary of the personnel was increased from 95 thousand tenge to 110 thousand tenge, while the number of employed people reached 1,100.









