KazakhExport opens its office in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM KazakhExport Export Insurance Company JSC expands its presence in Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The KazakhExport unveiled its foreign office ahead of the Central Asian Economic Forum opening. The first foreign office was unveiled in Kazan in 2018. KazakhExport is set to open seven more offices in Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus untill the year-end.



The foreign office is purposed to render financial and insurance support to Kazakhstani exporters. As of today Kazakhstan supplies foodstuff, meat products, confectionaries and construction materials, etc. to Uzbekistan with support of KazakhExport.



Following the opening ceremony, KazakhExport signed a cooperation agreement with AloqaBank JSC and KIshlok Kurilish Bank JSC.