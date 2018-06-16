Kazakhfilm, Belarusfilm signed memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shaken Aymanov's Kazakhfilm studio and Belarusfilm National Film Studio signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the Film Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, the Kazakhfilm press service informed.

The document was signed by Kazakhfilm's Vice President Dauren Abdykhamitov and Belarusfilm's General Director Vladimir Karachevsky.



The signing of the memorandum is aimed at exploring joint film production. The agreement outlines other areas of cooperation: assistance in the organization of technological processes of filmmaking, promotion and distribution of films, internships for specialists in the field of cinematography.



Commenting on the cooperation agreement, Dauren Abdykhamitov noted that this will be an important step towards strengthening the friendship and development of cinematography of the two countries.



The Film Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is running in Qingdao on 13-17 June. Belarus has submitted five films for the festival. These are Vyacheslav Nikiforov's Tum Pabi Dum, Elena Turova's Ryzhik in Wonderland, Alexander Anisimov's Footprints on the Water, Andrei Kudinenko's Massacre, and Vera's Sweet Farewell (Aleksandra Butor).



The festival envisages the Grand Prix Golden Gull, and also six awards: for the best film, best direction, best script, best male role, best female role and a special jury award. The jury consists of eminent filmmakers of the SCO countries, Kazinform refers to BelTA.